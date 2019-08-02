NFL Hall of Fame Game Draws 4.1 Rating

Last night’s Hall of Fame Game between the Broncos and Falcons drew a 4.1 household rating, according to Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter. That is down 15 percent from last season’s 4.8.

TV Ratings: NFL preseason opens with lows for Hall of Fame Game https://t.co/xmx4RKi6zs pic.twitter.com/Bs6AG8rK16 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 2, 2019

The Hall of Fame Game is not a great representation of the league’s overall interest, though. Last season’s also came in at an all-time low and the NFL bounced back in a big way across all of the leauge’s windows. Strong ratings should be expected this season with a bevy of fascinating storylines projected. In particular, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

To show how much the NFL is king, last year’s Hall of Fame Game averaged a larger audience than 226 of the 244 NBA games on ESPN, ABC, and TNT. We shall see how that compares to this year’s season.