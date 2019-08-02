Stephen A. Smith Brought the Toilet and Flatulence Into His Brian Cashman Rant

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t talk a whole lot of baseball on First Take, but on his radio show every now and then he’ll rare back and fire a fastball about the Yankees. On Thursday, he took the front office to task for failing to bolster their starting pitching staff at the trade deadline earlier this week.

This started off as a run of the mill Stephen A. rant until we reached the point where the Yankees’ front office was “too busy sitting on the toilet, too damn preoccupied to secure a championship coming back to the Bronx for the first time since 2009.” Another possibility was that Cashman was “passing gas” instead of making trade calls.

It would be quite the story if this were actually the case.