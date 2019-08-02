Training Camp Update: Patrick Mahomes Can Still Throw and Odell Beckham Can Still Catch

Training camp is here and football zealots from sea to shining sea are waking up each morning to open the ever-present gift that is breathless play-by-play updates. Today we learned that some of the league’s finest players are still capable of doing the things that make them special in the first place.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes still has a cannon for an arm. Here he is rolling out to his right and unleashing a 60-yard bomb.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can still catch. Even with one hand!

Yep, these guys still have it.

There is so much exhibition and practice football to be played before the meaningful stuff kicks off. Please, because I care about all of you out there: pace uyourself.