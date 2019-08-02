Vic Fangio Shocks Medical Community: 'Winning's Cured More Ills Than Penicillin'

Vic Fangio waited a long time to realize his dream of being an NFL head coach and he wasn’t about to let some pesky kidney stones get in his way. The Denver Broncos skipper, who spent more than three decades working his way up to this position, gritted through the pain to be on the sidelines during last night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Atlanta Falcons and was rewarded with a thrilling, and also completely meaningless, 14-10 victory.

He reflected on the moment during the postgame and offered an opinion that simply cannot be rooted in any science.

You wait 30+ years for a head coaching job in the NFL – Vic Fangio was asked if he ever thought about legitimately postponing his debut game because of kidney stones. The short answer is nah: pic.twitter.com/T5RdpF25gS — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 2, 2019

“Winning’s cured more ills than penicillin,” is about as high as one can get on the Coach Speak Football Guy meter. It also sounds like something you’d hear a Laguna Beach mom parroting to her friends over mimosas at a weekday brunch.

It should go without saying that this is not an accurate statement. Penicillin, discovered in 1928 by Alexander Fleming, has been a vital tool in combating infections since World War II. Winning has been in use longer, but the tactics of “rubbing some dirt on it” and “walking it off” have proven less effective than actual medicine.

Good for Fangio, though, and there’s no need to be too hard on him. The man has a rough, calcium-inspired day ahead of him in the very near future.