WR Brandon Marshall Will Work Out for Colts in NFL Comeback Attempt

Brandon Marshall’s NFL dreams might not be over quite yet.

The 35-year-old wide receiver will work out for Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The veteran receiver has accomplished much in his NFL career, racking up 12,351 yards on 970 receptions, with 83 touchdowns. He has appeared in regular season action for six different teams, with a six-game stint in Seattle as his most recent stop.

During his career, Marshall has reached six Pro Bowls and set the NFL record for most receptions in a single game (21 in 2009 with Denver). Despite those accomplishments, he has yet to appear in an NFL playoff game.

Marshall was signed by New Orleans in November after a release from the Seahawks, but was released a month later after failing to appear in any games.

As a member of the New York Jets in 2016, Marshall admitted he had considered joining the New England Patriots to end his personal playoff drought.

“That’s intriguing, but that wouldn’t be my team, I would be a rental player,” Marshall told Manish Mehta of the Daily News at that time. “I don’t want to be a rental player for anyone. So, I don’t want to jump ship and take the easy route and go somewhere where I’m just a rental cop for a year or two and I’m not a core guy. I want to do it being a big part of the puzzle.”

Marshall could perhaps provide some receiving help for the Colts. While T.Y. Hylton gained 1,250 yards and the team enjoyed a breakout year from tight end Eric Ebron, no one else on the team had more than 500 yards or three touchdowns. As for Marshall’s playoff drought, the Colts have been labeled a trendy division title pick in the AFC South. The team earned a wild-card berth and defeated Houston the opening playoff round.

Indianapolis opens its preseason slate on Thursday night against Buffalo.