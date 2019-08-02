Released Ohio State Documents Show Zach Smith Was Offered Job at Alabama in 2017

Zach Smith almost took a job at Alabama in 2017. The former Ohio State assistant, who lost his job due to a domestic abuse scandal that ensnared head coach Urban Meyer, was apparently being courted by Nick Saban before ultimately turning down the job.

Nick Saban offered Zach Smith a job after 2017 season per this text from Urban!!! pic.twitter.com/IB9JpPIwPH — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 2, 2019

Smith was offered a job as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Alabama according to an email from Meyer. Here’s an exchange of texts between Meyer and Smith:

I don’t remember this being out there before but this is quite a conversation between Urban and Zach Smith when it appears he had a job offer elsewhere in 2017 pic.twitter.com/0Mu69PjEJJ — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) August 2, 2019

Smith was known as a prolific recruiter so it’s not surprising other programs had interest in him. Meyer is clearly trying to convince him to return to Ohio State in these texts. Can you imagine the headache he would have saved himself if he had just wished Smith well and pushed him out the door?