Full NBA Opening Night Schedule

It’s hard to remember a more anticipated season in NBA history than the 2019-20 season. In what will go down as a historic reshuffling of the league, star players moved all over the league and changed the balance of power immensely. Yesterday, the Christmas Day schedule was leaked and will feature a handful of marquee matchups, only growing our excitement for next year.

Now, Shams Charania reports the NBA’s opening night on October 22 will feature LeBron James and Anthony Davis against Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, along with Davis’ former team and this year’s defending champions.

Expected opening night of 2019-20 NBA season: Oct. 22, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Planned games for opening night: Los Angeles Lakers/LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors/New Orleans Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2019

The Pelicans on the slate is a bit of a surprise, but in retrospect the league wasn’t going to miss out on the chance to show off their newest budding star, Zion Williamson. The Raptors don’t have Leonard anymore, but as defending champs it’s their right to play on opening night.

Lakers-Clippers is the matchup everyone is looking for, though. The two pioneers of player movement in James and Leonard will face off with their new side kicks for the domination of Los Angeles. It’s going to be a lot of fun.