Nick Saban Denies Report He Offered Zach Smith Job at Alabama

Zach Smith, the disgraced former Ohio State assistant, made his way back into the news cycle recently when reports emerged Nick Saban offered Smith a job at Alabama back in 2017. The information was gleaned from emails sent by Meyer.

Saban, however, denies these reports, and said while they did interview Smith, they declined to offer him a position following a background check.

Saban on Zach Smith: I really never did ever offer this guy a job. We did interview him. … When we did a background check we decided it was better to hire someone else. — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) August 3, 2019

From the texts and emails, it appears Saban offered Smith a job as a passing game coordinator and receivers coach. Smith claims to have turned down the offer to stay at Ohio State with Meyer.

Unless there was a formal offer, it seems unlikely the truth behind this situation will be revealed.