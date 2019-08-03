Star Raiders Wideout Antonio Brown to See Foot Specialist on Saturday [UPDATE]

Antonio Brown is the crown jewel of the Oakland Raiders’ offseason. He has yet to make an appearance in training camp yet (despite another grand entrance), as he was placed on the non-football injury list before summer activities began.

There hasn’t been a lot of noise about why he’s on there and when he might come back. But a recent report might suggest at least which body part is bugging him. The Athletic’s Vic Tafur reports Brown plans to visit a foot specialist on Saturday.

Just learned that receiver Antonio Brown is seeing a foot specialist today #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 3, 2019

This could mean a very wide variety of things. Brown could be going for a tune-up, or he could have a serious issue. Nothing has been reported as far as the reason behind the visit.

UPDATE: Adam Schefter reports the injury is not considered to be a long-term issue.