VIDEO: Bob Costas Raps Ludacris Lyrics During Interview

Bob Costas is a national treasure. It’ll be hard to find someone who disagrees with that take. The longtime sports broadcaster has an extensive resume and trophy case to go along with it. He recently joined MLB Network after a nearly-30 year run with NBC, but was in New York this weekend filling in for Michael Kay as the Yankees’ play-by-play announcer for their series against the Red Sox.

While in New York, Costas was interviewed by Adnan Virk and Scott Rogowsky during Changeup on DAZN. They asked Costas if there was a point in his life where he realized he’d elevated from simply a broadcaster to a fixture in the country. He responded by dropping some fire Ludacris lyrics.

List of Bob Costas' Career Accomplishments 📋 -Legendary Sports Broadcaster ⚾🏈🏊‍♂️

-8-Time National Sportscaster of the Year 🏆

-Prime-Time Host for 11 Straight Olympic Games 🥇

-Rapping on #ChangeUp 🎤 pic.twitter.com/FZHAIcUNnF — ChangeUp on DAZN (@changeupondazn) August 2, 2019

The flow could use some work, but overall he nailed the intonation. Ludacris would be proud. Put him on this year’s freshman XXL Cypher.

I’m sure his son is absolutely mortified to see his father rap on television, but what’s the point of having kids if you can’t embarrass them once in a while, right? Or so I’m told. We can only hope Costas chooses to build upon this success and drop some freestyles in the future.