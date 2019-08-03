Warriors Sign Draymond Green to Four-Year, $100 Million Extension

The Golden State Warriors have their original championship core intact for the next few years. Just about a month after they signed Klay Thompson to a max contract, Adrian Wojnarowski reports Golden State has signed All-NBA defender Draymond Green to a four-year, $100 million extension.

With free agency looming next summer, three-time All-Star Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100M maximum contract extension with Golden State, agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

The new deal, which starts with the 2020-21 season, brings the total length and value of Green’s contract to five years, $118M. https://t.co/nHuVPDCzda — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2019

Green was mean to be a free agent next year, and eyes around the league were on Bob Myers and the Warriors. Green is a very good player, but it was by no means a sure thing they’d sign him to a big contract; there’s only so much money to go around, and if Green had waited until next summer to sign a new contract, he may have been eligible for a max contract extension.

Seeing as he didn’t, it’s clear he cares more about staying with Golden State than getting the most money he can. Klay, Steph, and Draymond aren’t going anywhere.