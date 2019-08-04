VIDEO: Brock Holt's Dance-Off With a Fan is What We Need Right Now

Brock Holt is helping.
After a horrific weekend in the America, I just needed something to make me feel better for a minute. While it’s not a long-term solution, this video of Boston Red Sox utility man having a dance-off with a fan was a start.
Check this out:
Look, it’s a stupid scene from batting practice before a Major League Baseball game, but I needed this. It’s fun. It’s breezy and it’s a distraction from all the crap that’s going on in the real world.
Thanks, Brock. I needed that.
The Red Sox face the Yankees at 7 p.m. ET Sunday night to finish off their massive four-game series.
