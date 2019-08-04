VIDEO: Brock Holt's Dance-Off With a Fan is What We Need Right Now

Brock Holt is helping.

After a horrific weekend in the America, I just needed something to make me feel better for a minute. While it’s not a long-term solution, this video of Boston Red Sox utility man having a dance-off with a fan was a start.

Check this out:

Brock Holt is in a dance-off with a guy in the stands. pic.twitter.com/c4TdWDHP0P — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 4, 2019

Look, it’s a stupid scene from batting practice before a Major League Baseball game, but I needed this. It’s fun. It’s breezy and it’s a distraction from all the crap that’s going on in the real world.

Thanks, Brock. I needed that.

The Red Sox face the Yankees at 7 p.m. ET Sunday night to finish off their massive four-game series.