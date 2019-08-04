Jordy Nelson Retires With Packers

Jordy Nelson is officially hanging up his cleats. It should be noted, they will be green and gold.

Nelson, who enjoyed the best 10 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, officially retired today and did so as a member of the franchise that made him one of the most popular and productive players in the league. He signed a one-day contract with the Packers.

Nelson, who is 34, teamed with Aaron Rodgers to create one of the most formidable QB-WR duos in the league. He had four years with over 1,250-yards receiving and three seasons with at least 13 TDs. Not bad for a guy who was picked in the second round out of Kansas State.

Injuries derailed parts of Nelson’s career (he tore his ACL in the preseason in 2015) and seemed to ultimately slow down during one season with the Raiders, but that didn’t stop him from leaving an indelible mark in Green Bay. He is No. 3 in franchise history in receptions with 550, No. 5 in receiving yards with 7,848, and No. 2 in touchdown receptions with 69. He finished his career with 8,587 yards receiving and 72 TDs.