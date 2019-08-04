Most Overpaid NFL Quarterbacks Entering 2019

It’s no secret and there’s no doubt that quarterbacks get paid the most in the NFL. However, some quarterbacks don’t live up to their contracts, leaving their franchises in a terrible position heading into the season. Here are five of our most overpaid quarterbacks entering the 2019 NFL season.

5. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $20.9 million in 2019

Winston had a backloaded rookie deal and gets paid the most this season, taking home a base salary of just over $20 million. However, his salary hasn’t brought a lot of wins. He’s recorded a winning record just once in his career, going 9-7 with the Bucs in 2016. Overall, he’s 21-33 as a starter, including going 3-10 in 2017. His biggest issue is his turnovers. He’s tossed 58 interceptions in his four years in the league. That’s over 11 picks per season, including 18 in that previously-mentioned 2016 campaign.

4. Nick Foles, Jacksonville Jaguars: $31.375 million in 2019 (4-year/$88 million overall)

After creating miracles with the Eagles, Nick Foles once again gets his chance to be the franchise guy. And Jacksonville, desperate for that franchise guy, shelled out the cash. The last time Foles got his chance to be the starting quarterback was in 2015, with the Rams. Then, he went a disappointing 4-7 in 11 starts, tossing just seven touchdowns with 10 picks. He’s more mature and experienced now than before, and has a Super Bowl ring to mark his growth, but the Jags face a big risk-reward situation following their big offseason signing. And $31 million is a lot for a guy like that.

3. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders: $19.9 million in 2019 (5-year/$125 million overall)

After a 2016 campaign that brought the Raiders back from the dead – a process that took Carr and the Raiders three years to reach since his 2014 rookie season – Carr hasn’t come close to being the player he was thought to be. The Raiders weren’t close to the playoffs the last two years and Carr appeared to regress last season. Really, he hasn’t seemed to recover from the broken ankle that ended his 2016 season. He’s due to make $20 million total this season in what needs to be a bounce-back, winning season for the Raiders.

2. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans: $20.9 million in 2019

Much like his draft-classmate Jameis Winston in Tampa, Mariota is set to make just over $20 million this season. Although he hasn’t had the turnover issues Winston has, Mariota just hasn’t been a consistent winner, nor healthy. He’s tossed just 24 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in the last two years combined. Even more important, he’s been hurt at some point in every season as a pro.

1. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings, $27.5 million in 2019 (3-year/ $84-million contract overall)

Kirk Cousins has passed for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in each of the last four seasons, including his debut 2018 campaign with the Vikings. However, that hasn’t resulted in wins. The latter is disappointing considering Cousins became the first player in the NFL to get a fully-guaranteed contract in the 2018 offseason. The Vikings regressed with him under center last season, and, for what it’s worth, Cousins has never won more than nine games in each of his four full seasons as a starting quarterback. But at least he’s played in all 16 games in each of those seasons. Or maybe that’s bad.

Honorable Mention: Giants QB Eli Manning, Broncos QB Joe Flacco, 49ers QB Jimmy Garappolo