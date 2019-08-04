Tom Brady's New Contract Extension is Team Friendly (Updated)

Tom Brady isn’t retiring anytime soon. Instead, he’s extending his contract with the Patriots, getting handsomely paid to play in the NFL when most normal people are leaving rec-league sports for the comforts of their home garden.

Brady reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with the Patriots. He’s expected to be paid $23 million this year, making him the sixth-highest paid QB in the league according to Adam Schefter, and then be paid $30- and $32-million in the subsequent years.

Tom Brady Contract Details

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Patriots’ QB Tom Brady is signing a two-year extension that will pay him $23 million this year, per source. It makes him the 6th highest-paid QB in the league. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

The extension seems to be fluid, with adjustments being available during the deal.

Tom Brady’s two-year extension takes him through the 2021 season, but the deal will be adjusted each year he continues playing, per source. It will pay him $23 million this season – an $8 million boost over what he was scheduled to make. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2019

Brady was averaging around $15 million over the last three years, so this is a nice pay bump. However, even with those massive $30-million years, it’s still team-friendly. He’ll trails players like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan this year and it appears either side can end the contract with limited recourse. This is no surprise given Brady has always sacrificed his bottom line for the team. The most he’s ever made in a season previously was $19.75 million.

Tom Btady's contract extension is for 2 additional seasons beyond 2019 but includes language giving either side flexibility to get out of the deal before then if need be — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 4, 2019

Brady just turned 42-years-old. He is entertaining his 20th NFL season and shows no sign of slowing down.

In addition to leading the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl under his guidance last season, Brady also threw for over 4,000 yards for the seventh time in his last eight seasons. His interceptions went up to 11 last year (his most since 2013), but the stat that matters most to him is wins, and the Patriots keep winning with him so why not keep him there.

That’s exactly what they’ll do, though it will be interesting to see how this plays out as the language reportedly makes it easy for either side to get out of the deal if they want.