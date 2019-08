Alejandro Bedoya, a winger/midfielder on Philadelphia Union of the MLS and also a player on the United States Men’s National Team, scored a goal tonight in Washington D.C. versus DC United. Then he ran to a microphone on the side of the field and yelled for Congress to do something to end gun violence now:

Here's @PhilaUnion and @USMNT'S Alejandro Bedoya screaming "DO SOMETHING CONGRESS, END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!" After scoring against DC United cc:@cjzero https://t.co/9vNxAy67lm — Alex Warneke (@alexwarneke) August 5, 2019

Bedoya’s plea to Congress comes after an especially violent weekend in America. There were mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton in which 29 people died.