VIDEO: Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Hits Inside-The-Park Home Run

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s spectacular.

In the bottom of the third inning with no one out and Arizona up 3-2, Ketel Marte hit a line drive to left-center off of Nationals’ starter Partick Corbin.

Gerardo Parra dove for the ball and missed it. The ball rolled all the way back to the wall. Once the ball got past Parra in left-center, Marte was off to the races, scoring the inside-the-park home run as the throw home was off line.

The home run was Marte’s 24th of the season.