VIDEO: Isan Diaz Homered While His Family Was Being Interviewed During Major League Debut

Isan Diaz just had a memorable major league debut. The 23-year-old was in the middle of his first big league game and his family was being interviewed by the Miami Marlins broadcast team. That’s when things took off.

Diaz proceded to take reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom deep and his family went freaking wild.

Check this out:

"DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!"@diaz_isan's PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

That is such an awesome moment. They just happened to be interviewing his dad when he got not just his first big league hit, but also his first big league home run. Oh, and both came off one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers.

Diaz is a top 100 prospect and ranks fifth in the Marlins organization according to MLB Pipeline. He was part of the return Miami netted when it sent Christian Yelich to the Milwaukee Brewers.

What a day for the young man and that was certainly one of the better moments in baseball this year.