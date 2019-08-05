Jim Rome Makes Radio Hall of Fame

Jim Rome will be among nine new members welcomed to the Radio Hall of Fame in November, a long overdue honor that an entire jungle of listeners has been working on achieving for their ringleader. Other notables in the class will include Ryan Seacrest and John Tesh.

Rome, currently on CBS Sports Radio, created an aggressive brand of sports radio and cultivated a dedicated audience fluent in a very specific vernacular. His eponymous show was first syndicated in 1996.

We do not have audio reaction from the host to the big news because he’s currently out in Croatia, presumably trying to figure out what went wrong in Game of Thrones’ final season.