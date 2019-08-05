Roundup: Taylor Swift Secret Listening Party, Entenmann's Recall, Jason Mamoa Without Beard and Long Hair

Taylor Swift, who held a ‘secret’ listening session for her new album with fans in London … 29 dead in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton from over the weekend … 44 were injured in that wave pool tsunami malfunction viral video in China … “Phillies sue Phanatic creator to prevent mascot from becoming a ‘free agent’” … Illinois selling Cardinals license plates makes sense given the southern part of the state but is still kinda weird … What Jason Mamoa looked like before his thick beard and flowing locks … Someone in California ordered $700 worth of pizzas and ghosted the restaurant … “Entenmann’s chocolate chip cookies recalled for choking hazard from plastic pieces in packaging” … More protesting in Hong Kong –> more tear gas … Spoiler story on the biggest surprises in Hobbs & Shaw … Colt McCoy ahead of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins on Skins’ first depth chart …

Of Pat Bowlen’s seven children, Brittany Bowlen is the favorite to succeed her father as controlling owner of the Denver Broncos [Denver Post]

“Here’s how Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and 8chan handle white supremacist content” [Recode]

Procter & Gamble shaved $8 billion off Gillette’s books, blame millennials for having beads and shaving less [Marketwatch]

“8chan is a megaphone for gunmen. ‘shut the site down,’ says its creator.” [NY Times]



Instagram had an outage over the weekend [Independent]

Neil deGrasse Tyson had a bad tweet about mass shootings [USA Today]

Ed Reed’s great Hall of Fame speech

Peyton Manning on visiting Brett Favre in Green Bay

Don Rickles performs at Regan’s second inauguration