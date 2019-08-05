Atlanta Hawks Re-Sign Vince Carter

Vince Carter will be a very popular man in the sports media circuit when he decides to hang up the sneakers and retire from basketball altogether. But the 42-year-old ain’t done yet. Adrian Wojnarowski reports Carter will return to the Atlanta Hawks for next season.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2019

Carter has already announced his intentions to retire following the year. He may have waited this long to re-sign in Atlanta in hopes of securing a roster spot for a team with a chance to win the elusive championship he has been searching for throughout his career.

As is, Atlanta will appreciate his veteran mentorship for one of the youngest teams in the NBA. Carter still busts out the occasional sweet move, too. Time to bask in the memories and enjoy his last season as a professional basketball player.