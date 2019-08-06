Antonio Brown Reportedly Suffered Frostbitten Feet in Cryotherapy Machine Incident

Michael Scott once burnt his foot on a George Foreman Grill. A fellow former Pennsylvania resident is dealing with a similar podiatry disaster.

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown took to Twitter earlier this week to show off his feet to the viewing public after visiting a foot specialist. Speaking on PFT Live on Monday, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms remarked he believed he underwent something similar during his time in Tampa Bay. Simms would call the mysterious condition “unidentified Buc fungus”.

Antonio Brown’s got frostbitten feet in a cryotherapy machine – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/Q2y1pWPdlY — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 6, 2019

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio later revealed Simms was told that fungus wasn’t Brown’s problem. Rather, Brown had burnt his feet after entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear. You know, like how normal people get frostbitten feet.

PFT’s requests for comment to Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus were not returned.

Brown, 31, began Raiders training camp on the non-football injury list. His feet may only be the start of his problems. In a clip released from the upcoming season of the HBO series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders, the receiver is seen having to explain to his son that they won’t be seeing former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger anymore.

Kids… Sometimes you have to explain daddy catches passes from someone else now. 😂❤️ @AB84 #HardKnocks with @Raiders premieres TONIGHT at 10 p.m. ET/PT on @HBO! 📺 pic.twitter.com/AryEhpdQ4T — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2019

Brown and the Raiders begin the preseason on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams.