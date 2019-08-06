Cowboys Pass Rusher Robert Quinn Fractures Hand

The Cowboys didn’t have much cap space to work with this summer, so they utilized the trade market to boost their pass rush. They sent a sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Robert Quinn, but he’ll be out for at least the rest of training camp after fracturing his hand in practice on Tuesday.

Cowboys DE Robert Quinn has a fractured hand. He’s going to head back to Dallas for surgery. He’s expected to be back in time for the season opener. Cowboys have been really pleased with what they’ve seen from him — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 7, 2019

As Jon Machota of the Athletic reports, Quinn is expected to be ready for the regular season. Quinn hasn’t reached the heights of his 2013 season where he notched 19 sacks, and only has 15 total sacks in the last two seasons. Dallas hoped he’d rediscover his early-season form across from DeMarcus Lawrence.

Cowboys fans can be glad it wasn’t serious, but it’s a tough setback.