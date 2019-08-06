Fran Fraschilla Talks TBT, Craziest Game He Ever Saw, Up and Coming College Hoops Coaches

Fran Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst for ESPN, joins the podcast this week! He will be on the call for tonight’s finals of The Basketball Tournament, featuring alumni from Ohio State and Marquette, tonight on ESPN at 9pm ET. We discussed:

The very high level of play in TBT, and the idea that Aaron Craft, for example, is a better basketball player right now than he was at Ohio State.

Could the Elam Ending ever catch on in more mainstream hoops?

What happened to Kevin Ollie at UConn? Did the Badgers make the wrong move keeping Greg Gard and not going after Wisconsin native Nate Oats?

The FBI college basketball investigation.

Will there be a talent drain in college hoops?

The surreality of watching Jimmer Fredette play in China.

Will Rick Pitino get another shot?

Who are the best up and coming coaches of college basketball?

Hope you enjoy!

