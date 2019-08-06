PM Roundup: Gigi Hadid; Ezekiel Elliott Won't Play Without a New Contract; Tim Beckham Suspended for PEDs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t sure what to make of this Tyler Cameron character.
Gigi dating Tyler?: Gigi Hadid has been spotted hanging out with Bachelorette castoff Tyler Cameron. This of course comes after Bachelorette Hannah Brown claimed she wanted another shot with Cameron. Guess that’s out the window.
Zeke won’t play without a new deal: The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are at a dangerous spot. Zeke claims he won’t play again for Dallas unless he gets a new contract.
Beckham suspended for PEDs: Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Beckham tested positive for Stanozolol.
Antonio Brown Reportedly Suffered Frostbitten Feet in Cryotherapy Machine Incident
The New York Mets Are F–king Going
VIDEO: Max Kellerman’s Kobe Bryant Take Makes Molly Qerim Walk Off Set
VIDEO: Jenny Dell Refuses to Be Scooped On Her Own Pregnancy
Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly won’t be playing in Carolina’s preseason opener
Kemba Walker is happy stars turned down Team USA
Ranking the 25 best nicknames for 2019’s MLB players weekend
The Colts have claimed D’Onta Foreman after the Texans released him
