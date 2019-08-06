Udonis Haslem Announces Return to Miami Heat for 2019-20 Season

Udonis Haslem has been with the Miami Heat longer than Dwyane Wade now. And he ain’t done yet. The longtime forward announced his intention to return with the team for yet another season, his 17th in the league.

Haslem lost his value as a rotational player back when the Big Three was finishing out their days, but his locker room presence and veteran mentorship is invaluable. This will be especially important this year as Jimmy Butler joins the squad. Butler doesn’t exactly have the best reputation for his locker room chemistry.

Haslem will help ease his transition and continue to bring along the young bucks. The Heat lifer is giving it one more go.