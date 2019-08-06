VIDEO: Rory McIlroy Roasts Matt Kuchar at Wyndham Rewards Ceremony

Matt Kuchar’s caddie incident from earlier this year has generally fallen out of the public eye. But his fellow golfers won’t forget about it so quickly. Rory McIlroy proved as much at the Wyndham Rewards Ceremony on Tuesday. The event, in its inaugural year, was created to have a ceremony for those who finished in the top ten of the year’s FedEx Cup. $10 million in total is handed out in bonus money to the top finishes.

Kuchar was light-heartedly complaining about the fact that McIlroy finished merely two points ahead of him, but made $300,000 more in bonuses. McIlroy didn’t miss his opportunity and delivered a perfectly-timed barb at Kuchar.

Rory eviscerated Kuchar today. 💀 💀 💀 pic.twitter.com/omtMHRS8rh — Chris Chaney (@Wrong_Fairway) August 6, 2019

Kuchar laughed along like everyone else, so it’s good to see he’s taking it in stride five months later. Still, I’ll imagine he’ll remember that the next time he and McIlroy are paired together.