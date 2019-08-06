MLB Takes the Fun Out of Players Weekend With Monochromatic Uniforms

Major League Baseball is viewing the 2019 Players Weekend in strictly black and white.

The league unveiled monochromatic uniforms for Players Weekend, eschewing the lively colors of previous years for dull monochromatic duds that appear to channel the Imperial stormtrooper antagonists of the Star Wars franchise.

In an MLB press release obtained by Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the designs are “inspired by players’ style choices when they are away from the field”.

“The fashionable monochromatic uniforms allow for each custom accessory design to stand out more than ever before. During Players’ Weekend, photoshoots will be conducted with players at ballparks to highlight the standout designs, which will be amplified over social media between MLB, the MLBPA, Clubs and most of all, individual player accounts using #PlayersWeekend.”

Black jerseys will have the accompanying team name outlined in silver. Each team will be clad in either the black or white version, with the decision left to the home team. Players Weekend is scheduled for August 23-25.

The jerseys are a stark departure from the colorful threads seen in prior years. 2017’s inaugural edition, for example, was inspired by Little League uniforms. Keeping with the Players Weekend tradition, players will still be allowed to customize the name on the back of their jersey.

Fan reception to the new look has been predominantly negative.

Player response has been minimal thus far, but they appear to be keeping color on the field, or at least in the case of Joe Musgrove. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ right-hander will wear a glove resembling the Infinity Gauntlet first seen in Marvel Comics and popularized in their Marvel Cinematic Universe film franchise. Musgrove and the Pirates are slated to take on the Chicago Cubs at home for the weekend.