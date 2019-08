2019 NFL National TV Schedule

*-Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 are subject to change due to flexible scheduling procedures.

Week 1

Thursday, September 5: Green Bay @ Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, September 8: Pittsburgh @ New England (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, September 9: Houston @ New Orleans (7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Monday, September 9: Denver @ Oakland (10:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 2

Thursday, September 12: Tampa Bay @ Carolina (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Sunday, September 15: Philadelphia @ Atlanta (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, September 16: Cleveland @ NY Jets (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, September 19: Tennessee @ Jacksonville (8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Sunday, September 22: LA Rams @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, September 23: Chicago @ Washington (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Week 4

Thursday, September 26: Philadelphia @ Green Bay (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Sunday, September 29: Dallas @ New Orleans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, September 30: Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 5

Thursday, October 3: LA Rams @ Seattle (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, October 6: Indianapolis @ Kansas City (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)*

Monday, October 7: Cleveland @ San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 6

Thursday, October 10: NY Giants @ New England (8:20 p.m ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Sunday, October 13: Tampa Bay @ Carolina (in London) (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

*Sunday, October 13: Pittsburgh @ LA Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, October 14: Detroit @ Green Bay (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 7

Thursday, October 17: Kansas City @ Denver (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, October 20: Philadelphia @ Dallas (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, October 21: New England @ NY Jets (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 8

Thursday, October 24; Washington @ Minnesota (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, October 27: Green Bay @ Kansas City (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, October 28: Miami @ Pittsburgh (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 9

Thursday, October 31: San Francisco @ Arizona (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Sunday, November 3: Houston vs. Jacksonville (@ London) (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

*Sunday, November 3: New England @ Baltimore (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, November 4: Dallas @ NY Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday, November 7: LA Chargers @ Oakland (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, November 10: Minnesota @ Dallas (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, November 11: Seattle @ San Francisco (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 11

Thursday, November 14: Pittsburgh @ Cleveland (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, November 17: Chicago @ LA Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, November 18: Kansas City vs. LA Chargers (@ Mexico City) (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 12

Thursday, November 21: Indianapolis @ Houston (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, November 24: Seattle @ Philadelphia (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, November 25: Baltimore @ LA Rams (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, November 28: Chicago @ Detroit (12:30 p.m. ET, Fox)

Thursday, November 28: Buffalo @ Dallas (4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)

Thursday, November 28: New Orleans @ Atlanta (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

*Sunday, December 1: New England @ Houston (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, December 2: Minnesota @ Seattle (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, December 5: Dallas @ Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, December 8: Seattle @ LA Rams (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, December 9: NY Giants @ Philadelphia (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, December 12: NY Jets @ Baltimore (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

*Sunday, December 15: Minnesota @ LA Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Sunday, December 16: Indianapolis @ New Orleans (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Week 16

Saturday, December 21: TBD (TBD, NFL Network)

Saturday, December 21: TBD (TBD, NFL Network)

Saturday, December 21: TBD (TBD, NFL Network)

*Sunday, December 22: Kansas City @ Chicago (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Monday, December 23; Green Bay @ Minnesota (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

NOTE: Three of five designated matchups (Houston @ Tampa Bay, Buffalo @ New England, Detroit @ Denver, Oakland @ LA Chargers, San Francisco @ LA Rams) will be played on Saturday, December 21. These games will be announced no later than Week 8.

Week 17

Sunday, December 29: TBD (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Wild Card

Saturday, January 4: AFC Wild Card Playoff (TBD)

Saturday, January 4: NFC Wild Card Playoff (TBD)

Sunday, January 5: AFC Wild Card Playoff (TBD)

Sunday, January 5: NFC Wild Card Playoff (TBD)

Divisional

Saturday, January 11: AFC Divisional Playoff (TBD)

Saturday, January 11: NFC Divisional Playoff (TBD)

Sunday, January 12: AFC Divisional Playoff (TBD)

Saturday, January 12: NFC Divisional Playoff (TBD)

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 19: AFC Championship Game (3:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Sunday, January 19: NFC Championship Game (6:40 p.m. ET, Fox)

Super Bowl

Sunday, February 2: Super Bowl LIV (in Miami) (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox)