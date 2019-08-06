Roundup: Dow Plunges; Lindsay Lohan; Hannah Brown Speaks Out; Ryen Russillo Leaving ESPN

Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points … Siberia arms store fire triggers huge explosions … “What would happen if Walmart stopped selling guns” … The United States declares China a currency manipulator … Lindsay Lohan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman might be dating … How Willa Ford went from pop star to Scott Disick’s go-to interior designer … Hannah Brown speaks out after Tyler Cameron was Linked to Gigi Hadid … Security firm drops 8chan website following El Paso shooting … Another live-action Little Mermaid is coming … Trampoline recalled after at least four reported injuries … Andy Serkis has landed a deal to direct Venom 2 … Some questions about Euphoria’s season finale … Cesar Sayoc, convicted of sending explosive devices to prominent Democrats, sentenced to 20 years in prison …

40 Under 40: Sports media talents 2019. [The Big Lead]

Ryen Russillo is leaving ESPN and joining The Ringer exlusively [SBJ]

The life of an undrafted free agent in the NFL. [Bleacher Report]

Looking into what is left of Team USA. [The Ringer]

Are the 49ers actually overhyped? [NFL.com]

Holes on MLB contenders that didn’t get filled at the trade deadline. [ESPN]

Season 2 of Mindhunter.

Your song of the day.