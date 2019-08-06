Tom Brady Lists Brookline Mansion for Sale Online Before Taking it Off-Market

Tom Brady was signed to a contract extension this past Saturday, but further details revealed that it’s less of an extension and more of a rework of this year’s contract. The extension is automatically voided on the final day of the 2019 season. Brady will play this season, but as he has over the last several, he’ll take it one year at a time and see how he feels come winter of 2020.

To add fuel to the flames of rumor that suggest this might be Brady’s last year, the longtime Patriots QB listed his rather large mansion in Brookline, a suburb of Boston, for sale on Zillow today. It was taken down a few hours after being posted, but nothing is truly deleted online in today’s day and age.

Update: The house is no longer listed for sale pic.twitter.com/CndtHrVmyj — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 6, 2019

You can check out the full listing here; the house was put on Zillow this morning and listed as on the market before it was changed to off the market, but the house profile remains. The off-market listing is at $10 million, and when it was on the market, his gigantic McMansion could be yours for just about $40 million. A bargain!

Brady is in for this year, and that’s all that should matter for Pats fans. Selling his large house may indicate a life change, but not a career change, or vice versa. Who’s to say? This blogger certainly is not. But it’s undeniably interesting.