VIDEO: Jenny Dell Refuses to Be Scooped On Her Own Pregnancy

As a reporter there are certain beats you have to own and your own family is definitely one of them. CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell keeps a close eye on nuclear unit and, therefore, was able to beat the competition to reporting a very important roster move.

Dell and husband Will Middlebrooks, who hopefully have had time to check out the sweet maze at the Fryeburg Fair, will welcome a second daughter in August.

It’s immediately unclear if this report aired on actual television. But if it hasn’t, it needs to replace whatever is at the top of the A-block. Some things are bigger than sports.