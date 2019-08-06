Happy Birthday to Mike Greenberg, Who Needs Three Bites to Eat a Grape

The below post ran on August 3, 2018, but Mike Greenberg’s birthday is as good a time as any to remember it. We still think about this often.

Perhaps motivated by all the web’s thinkpieces on the show, or perhaps just capitalizing on an opportunity to make Mike Greenberg look like a giant weirdo, Get Up is pushing the below grape-related content to get people talking.

Who else eat grapes in multiple bites? Please … show yourself. pic.twitter.com/fGWb5ywOaw — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 2, 2018

That’s Greeny admitting on camera that it takes him three bites to finish a single grape. And that he sucks out the inside like he’s housing an oyster or something. This is the knowledge I didn’t know I needed. Now it’s impossible to go back to a time when I didn’t know it.

Can’t wait for the rest of Greenberg’s bizarre idiosyncrasies to come to light. The public must know exactly what makes him tick.