VIDEO: Orioles Outfielder DJ Stewart Took a Fly Ball Off His Face

The Baltimore Orioles are struggling through another year but are contractually obligated to play 162 games. It’s a tough, cruel world. The New York Yankees are in town tonight and DJ Stewart got the nod for the O’s in left field. Playing in only his eighth big-league game this year, the ball found him.

More specifically: it found the side of his noggin.

Not the brightest moment for DJ Stewart in his first game back in the bigs. Mis-times his slide and takes a fly ball of the noggin, but he's staying in the game. Second fly ball off a players head in the past four games at OPACY. pic.twitter.com/vq4eeFRXQz — Zachary Silver (@zachsilver) August 7, 2019

Sensational play by DJ Stewart pic.twitter.com/ss6qdCYZtN — Jonesy (@RoyJonesy) August 7, 2019

This was obviously misfortunate. You hate to see a guy laying it all on the line and being rewarded with a blooper. To add injury to insult, it looks like it really hurt. Baltimore kept him in the game, though, after the moment of impact.

Only two more months of this to slog through.