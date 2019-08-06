VIDEO: Orioles Outfielder DJ Stewart Took a Fly Ball Off His Face

The Baltimore Orioles are struggling through another year but are contractually obligated to play 162 games. It’s a tough, cruel world. The New York Yankees are in town tonight and DJ Stewart got the nod for the O’s in left field. Playing in only his eighth big-league game this year, the ball found him.
More specifically: it found the side of his noggin.
This was obviously misfortunate. You hate to see a guy laying it all on the line and being rewarded with a blooper. To add injury to insult, it looks like it really hurt. Baltimore kept him in the game, though, after the moment of impact.
Only two more months of this to slog through.
