VIDEO: Steve Austin Rates Athletes on Their Beer Chugging Prowess

Earlier this week, we tried our hand at ranking the various chugs of professional athletes, an exercise that helps everyone get through the dregs of the offseason. We now acknowledge a higher power who underwent the same exercise and goes by the moniker of Stone Cold.

Who better to judge athletes' beer chugging skills than @steveaustinBSR? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YYulQDepmN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 6, 2019

Stone Cold Steve Austin joined Get Up this morning, and they did a bit where Mike Greenberg played videos of various athletes chugging beer over the past few months while Austin gave them grades. Participants in the vaunted contest included Baker Mayfield, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Rodgers, and Christian Yelich.

Mitchell Trubisky and Matthew Stafford, who did beer chugging videos of their own during the big cycle, were snubbed from being graded in this video.