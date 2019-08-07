PM Roundup: Alison Brie; Scott Frost and Nebraska Are Ready; Colin Kaepernick is Ready For NFL Return

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is pretty fired up for the return of GLOW.

Alison and GLOW are back: Alison Brie and the GLOW crew are back for a third season. Here’s an early review of the season.

Frost and Nebraska are ready for a jump: Scott Frost and Nebraska are ready to take the next step in his second season as the head coach.

Kaepernick wants back in: Colin Kaepernick wants another shot in the NFL and says he’s “still ready” for the challenge.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The Big Lead College Football Media Draft

Ranking the Top 10 Fantasy Football QBs Heading into 2019

Kirk Minihane and Dave Portnoy Might Already Have Irreconcilable Differences

The ‘Rich Paul Rules’ Are Ridiculous

Around the Sports Internet:

DJ LeMahieu is a rare modern hitting star who doesn’t care about home runs

A look at the NFL’s potential breakout offenses for 2019

The NBA is making moves to prioritize its mental health program

The “Rich Paul Rule” is doing noting but attacking young basketball players

Song of the Day: