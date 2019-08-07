Antonio Brown Has No Timetable For Return From 'Extreme' Frostbite

Antonio Brown could be out for a while. After suffering “extreme frostbite” during a cryotherapy session, the All-Pro wideout reportedly has no timetable for return.

The Raiders have no timetable on Antonio Brown after he was found with extreme frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy. Wow. SalPal reporting just now on SportsCenter. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 7, 2019

The Oakland Raiders have to be incredibly ticked off right now. Brown was their big offseason acquisition and now they’ve lost him for an undetermined length of time because he was really dumb. Seriously, Brown went into a cryotherapy machine without proper footwear. How dumb do you have to be to do something like that?

In all likelihood Brown will be ready for the start of the season, but that’s not guaranteed. As of now, Jon Gruden and his squad have to move on without the 31-year-old receiver.