Jalen Ramsey Used to DM Opponents' Girlfriends Before College Games

Jalen Ramsey is known for his brash persona on the field and in the press, but apparently that attitude extends to the DMs of opponents’ girlfriends.

On the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast with fellow NFLers Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, Ramsey dropped a doozy. He revealed that when he was at Florida State he would slide into the DMs of opposing players’ girlfriends. It was clearly an attempt to get into his opponents’ heads. Did it work? Oh yeah. Ramsey said, “People got hot about it.”

When Ramsey reach the NFL he stopped all that stuff stopped though. Here’s what the Jacksonville Jaguars’ cornerback had to say about the change:

“I’ll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that ’cause now people got wives and stuff. Somebody get shot over talking about somebody’s wives.”

Yeah, I’m gonna go ahead and say stopping that was probably a good idea.

You can listen to Ramsey’s entire episode on Bussin with the Boys here.