Kay Adams Will Not Return As Host of DirecTV Fantasy Zone

Kay Adams will not return as the host of DirecTV’s Fantasy Zone this season. The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

When reached by phone, an AT&T spokesperson declined to comment on the news. Adams did not respond to a text message seeking comment and we will update if and when she does.

The weekly fantasy show, that is apart of the Sunday Ticket package, will relocate from New York to Los Angeles this season. The cast of the show will feature Dan Hellie, John Hansen, Dr. Mark Adickes, James Koh, and new additions Lindsay Rhodes and Erin Coscarelli.