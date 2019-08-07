Pat McAfee Lands DAZN and Westwood One Show

Pat McAfee is already one of the busiest people in the business, and now he’s adding more to his plate. As was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, McAfee has landed a daily two-hour show that will air on DAZN and Westwood One. The show will debut on September 9.

Both podcasts will remain completely independent from our Nationally Syndicated radio show.@DAZN_USA and @westwood1sports just want to add some more opportunities for magic for us.. Let’s go and get it Team pic.twitter.com/66CzRhubdp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 7, 2019

McAfee signed a multiyear deal with both DAZN and Westwood One Radio. Just last month, McAfee landed a role with ESPN, where he will join the Thursday college football booth with Adam Amin and his former Colts teammate Matt Hasselbeck. Addiotionally, we’ll see him make appearances on several studio shows, including Get Up.

You have to point to the upcoming launch of the XFL, which will air on both ESPN and Fox platforms, as another fit for the energetic former punter. McAfee already has a role with the WWE and is tailor-made for what the XFL’s coverage projects to be.