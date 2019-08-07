White Sox Wives Instagram DMs Got Pretty Heated

Yesterday, Ariana Giolito, wife of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, posted a series of Instagram messages between Bria Anderson, Tim Anderson’s wife, and Elizabeth Swarzak, wife of current Braves pitcher Anthony Swarzak. While it’s unclear whether these messages were sent in a group chat or were a private exchange between Swarzak and Anderson, things got undeniably heated as Swarzak confronted Anderson over gun control.

Anderson’s husband Tim is the starting shortstop for the White Sox. Swarzak’s husband Anthony was a member of the White Sox for a spell back in 2017, which is likely where the wives met.

Giolito’s husband Lucas has been with Chicago for the last three years, and was an All-Star this season. As Ariana stated, Bria is currently at the head of League of Leaders, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth affected by violence in the Chicago area.