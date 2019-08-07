White Sox Wives Instagram DMs Got Pretty Heated

Yesterday, Ariana Giolito, wife of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, posted a series of Instagram messages between Bria Anderson, Tim Anderson’s wife, and Elizabeth Swarzak, wife of current Braves pitcher Anthony Swarzak. While it’s unclear whether these messages were sent in a group chat or were a private exchange between Swarzak and Anderson, things got undeniably heated as Swarzak confronted Anderson over gun control.
View this post on Instagram
I am so disgusted and disappointed. Bria Anderson is a teacher with a Masters degree working on her doctorate while raising two girls and running a non profit organization that works with the youth of South Side Chicago. For someone within this baseball family to say such disgraceful and disgusting things, to shamelessly act in a demeaning and hateful way is reprehensible. Half of the players in the MLB are IMMIGRANTS from Latin countries. To know someone among you holds hate in their heart or thinks of you as a criminal because of your birthplace is something I cannot even imagine. Insulting and demeaning a woman’s incredible non-profit work is mind boggling. I’m angry and hurt for every person of color involved in this sport – the players, wives, front office staff, coaches, trainers, the fans who love this sport. And for the families of those who lost their lives at the hands of mass murderers who, in their own words, wanted to kill people of color.
Anderson’s husband Tim is the starting shortstop for the White Sox. Swarzak’s husband Anthony was a member of the White Sox for a spell back in 2017, which is likely where the wives met.
Giolito’s husband Lucas has been with Chicago for the last three years, and was an All-Star this season. As Ariana stated, Bria is currently at the head of League of Leaders, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping youth affected by violence in the Chicago area.
Comments