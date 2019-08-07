VIDEO: Chris Davis Restrained in Dugout After Words With Manager Brandon Hyde

Chris Davis hasn’t had a good year. Neither have the Baltimore Orioles. Tensions appeared to boil over on Wednesday as Baltimore sits at 38-75.

Davis headed back to the dugout after another failed at-bat, and manager Brandon Hyde had some choice words for him. It didn’t sit well with Davis, who tried to go after Hyde before his teammates stepped in to hold him back.

Chris Davis has to be held back from going after Orioles' manager Brandon Hyde #mlb pic.twitter.com/Kn6wEfNcZb — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) August 8, 2019

People get heated in the moment, and Davis is batting a paltry .183 only a few years after hitting 38 home runs. It’s been a tough stretch for Davis and Hyde. Still, a player going after a manager is as good a sign as any that things might be irrevocably broken.