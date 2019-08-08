Roundup: Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Appear to Split Again, Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame Class

Bella Hadid, who appears to have split from The Weeknd again … A man accidentally threw away $23K in a shoe box but this story has a happy ending … “Violent video games are played all over the world, but mass shootings are a uniquely American problem” … The Samsung Note 10 won’t have a headphone jack … This year’s Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame class includes Bob Ley, Bud Collins, and Doc Emrick … Homicide allegedly committed in Tennessee prison escape … Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Chicago robbery … Lyft will allow employees to sell their stock earlier than the original lockup period allowed … Nurse accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in German reparation money from elderly Holocaust survivor … Barcelona allows women to swim topless in city pools …

US Soccer hired a lobbyist to advocate for the idea that the women’s team is not underpaid [Politico]

Andy McCullough is the first writer I can recall who was honest about a pay raise being one of the reasons he joined The Athletic [Athletic]

Stephen Ross is hosting a Trump fundraiser, and people are responding by canceling memberships to Equinox and SoulCycle, which he owns [Buzzfeed]

A story about the man who supplies MLB with the mud to break in baseballs [SI.com]

How DJ LeMahieu became an MVP candidate without socking a ton of dingers [Bleacher Report]

“Walmart retaliates against worker who urged employee walkout over gun sales” [Gizmodo]

Matthew Berry is high on Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray as fantasy QBs

Jim Ross remembers the infamous WWE curtain call

Mike Francesa vs. the Giants