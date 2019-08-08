Boomer Esiason Leaving Inside the NFL

Boomer Esiason announced on Twitter today that he is leaving Showtime’s Inside the NFL after five years:

Showtime and I have mutually agreed that I will step away from my role on Inside The NFL this coming season so I can devote the time necessary for a new show venture that I will announce next week.I want to personally thank Showtime for 5 great years. 👍 — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) August 8, 2019

It will be interesting to see what the new venture entails.

From an anecdotal perspective, it feels like Inside the NFL has lost a lot of its relevance over the past few years. By the time it airs on Tuesday night, the last week of the season might as well have happened months ago and any breakdown/highlights of what happened is an exercise in futility.

For example: Esiason has been on the program for five years; did you personally know off the top of your head that he was part of it?