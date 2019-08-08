Arsenal Stole David Luiz From Chelsea in a Shocking Transfer Deadline Deal

David Luiz has a new home after Chelsea shockingly sold him to Premier League rival Arsenal on Thursday. Just hours before the summer transfer window closed, the long-time Chelsea defender was shipped away for just £8 million. It was truly a puzzling move from The Blues.

Luiz had two stints at Chelsea, the first from 2011 to 2014, then after a two-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain, he returned in 2016. The 32-year-old Brazilian had been a stalwart at centre-back for years and the fact that Chelsea sold him has some puzzled.

The club is current facing a transfer embargo, so it couldn’t add anyone this summer or during the January 2020 transfer window. Chelsea was found to have been, “in breach of regulations relating to international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.”

Virtually everyone believed Chelsea would be holding on to most of its players during the ban, since the club wouldn’t be able to replace anyone it sent out. But over the last 48 hours, Arsenal apparently showed interest in Luiz and Chelsea opted to move him.

Luiz was on the PFA Team of the Year for the 2017-18 season, he was on the Europa League Squad of the Season in 2018-19 — after helping Chelsea hoist the trophy — and he’s consistently been among the most steady defenders in the Prem.

This deal just doesn’t make a lot of sense, especially after Chelsea inked David Luiz to a new contract just last year. When you factor in the low sum the squad received in return, this move is puzzling.