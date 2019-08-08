How to Watch: Northern Trust Live Stream and Radio Information

The FedExCup Playoffs begin with Tiger Woods returning to the course for the first time since missing the cup a The Open Championship. Here is everything you need to know to watch and/or listen to coverage of The Northern Trust today and the rest of the week:

How to watch The Northern Trust

Television schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 12-1:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS).

How to stream The Northern Trust

Live streams for The Northern Trust are available on pgatour.com and CBS.com.

Radio schedule for The Northern Trust

Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and pgatour.com

Location

Liberty National Golf Club.