Video: Jermaine Kearse Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

In the first quarter of the preseason opener, Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off after going down with a gruesome lower leg injury. The injury occurred when a defensive player fell into Kearse who was blocking for a runner:

Oh no Kearse! Do not watch pic.twitter.com/vwPx8S1IJ5 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 8, 2019

As great as it is to have football back, albeit the preseason, it does mean injuries are also back. This one doesn’t look, either.

The veteran Kearse, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, signed with the Detroit Lions in June on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

*We will update you if and when more information comes down on Kearse’s injury.