Video: Jermaine Kearse Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

In the first quarter of the preseason opener, Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off after going down with a gruesome lower leg injury. The injury occurred when a defensive player fell into Kearse who was blocking for a runner:
As great as it is to have football back, albeit the preseason, it does mean injuries are also back. This one doesn’t look, either.
The veteran Kearse, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, signed with the Detroit Lions in June on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.
*We will update you if and when more information comes down on Kearse’s injury.
