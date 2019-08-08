NFL

Video: Jermaine Kearse Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

Video: Jermaine Kearse Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

NFL

Video: Jermaine Kearse Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury

By 1 minute ago

By: |

In the first quarter of the preseason opener, Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse was carted off after going down with a gruesome lower leg injury. The injury occurred when a defensive player fell into Kearse who was blocking for a runner:

As great as it is to have football back, albeit the preseason, it does mean injuries are also back. This one doesn’t look, either.

The veteran Kearse, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, signed with the Detroit Lions in June on a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

*We will update you if and when more information comes down on Kearse’s injury.

, NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home