Kevin Durant Chides Raptors Fans Who Cheered His Injury

A lot was made of the Raptors fans that cheered when Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals. Speaking to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, Durant finally responded and did so in a way that was just so Durant. He noted he doesn’t remember hearing them but has something for them to hear now “with a smirk,” of course.

“It will probably be the last time they will be in the Finals,”

Durant has been playing the bad guy role for years now. And while this is a line a heel would say in the WWE, you can’t help but cheer him this time.

You also have to give him props for going all the way to this past season was the “last time” the Raptors are making the Finals. That probably isn’t all the way true, but it likely is going to be a while. After losing Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers, the Raptors joined most the NBA with little to no chance of getting to the NBA Finals for the next several seasons.

Nevertheless, it’s always a delight hearing from Kevin Durant.