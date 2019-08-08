Sports Illustrated Drops Lindsey Vonn Swimsuit Video

Lindsey Vonn has retired from competitive skiing, but that didn’t stop her from posing in the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated dropped a video from her shoot.

Check it out:

Since she’s retired, Vonn has been spending a lot of time with her NHL superstar boyfriend P.K. Subban. But it’s clear she means to keep up the modeling stuff as well.

After years of battling devastating injuries, the 34-year-old finally decided to retire in February. She finished her career after winning four World Cup overall championships, a record eight World Cup downhill season titles, five Super-G season titles and three season titles in the combined. Oh, and she also won three Olympic medals, and eight medals at the World Championships.

So yeah, she’s got quite the resume. She’s also clearly good at the SI Swimsuit stuff too: