Nick Bosa Diagnosed with Ankle Sprain, Likely Out for Preseason

Nick Bosa is a big part of the future for the San Francisco 49ers, so it was a huge blow the team when he left practice on Tuesday with a leg injury. It turns out Bosa has a sprained right ankle.

#49ers first-round pick DE Nick Bosa was diagnosed with just an ankle sprain, I’m told. He had an MRI after practice. Expect the team to be cautious with their top pick, meaning you may not see him in the preseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2019

Bosa is now likely to miss the entire preseason and that comes after he missed all of OTAs with a hamstring strain. That, of course, follows Bosa’s injury-marred junior year at Ohio State where he missed all but three games after he underwent core muscle surgery.

The 49ers selected Bosa with the second pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. They have invested a lot in him and it’s not hard to understand why. He racked up 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 collegiate games. He’s an outstanding defensive end when he’s healthy. But he hasn’t been in a while.

The 49ers will be careful with Bosa moving forward. But he’s going to have to get healthy and stay that way.